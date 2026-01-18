Walker chipped in 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-78 loss to the Pistons.

With multiple key contributors sidelined in the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back set, Walker got the starting nod for the first time since Dec. 1. While the 22-year-old forward struggled with efficiency in the blowout loss, he still finished as Indiana's leading scorer. Walker has scored in double figures in four of the Pacers' last five games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.0 minutes per tilt during that span.