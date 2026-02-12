Walker finished Wednesday's 115-110 win over the Nets with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes.

Walker returned to action Wednesday after missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to an illness. The third-year forward saw an increased role in the win, as the Pacers were without multiple key contributors. Walker racked up a game-high 23 points, reaching the 20-point threshold for the fifth time this season. The 22-year-old has logged 20-plus minutes in 13 straight appearances and should continue to see meaningful playing time while Indiana begins looking toward the future.