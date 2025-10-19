Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is hopeful that Walker (back) will be ready for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Walker appeared in three preseason games before sitting out Friday's finale against the Spurs with back soreness. While an official status update is still pending, early indications suggest the wing is trending toward being available for the Pacers' Opening Night matchup with the Thunder.