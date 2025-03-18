Walker finished Monday's 132-130 overtime victory over the Timberwolves with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes.

Walker made his third start of the season Monday due to the absences of Myles Turner (hip), Pascal Siakam (personal) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle), and there's no question he made the most of the opportunity. However, fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to just one game. Walker is expected to continue being a depth option for the Pacers, and he should have limited minutes at his disposal when the team is at full strength.