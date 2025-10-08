Walker produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes of Tuesday's 135-134 preseason win over Minnesota.

Walker suffered an ankle injury during last season's Eastern Conference Finals and missed the entire Pacers NBA Finals run, but he's been a full go at training camp and didn't have any restrictions for the preseason opener. Head coach Rick Carlisle has pointed to Walker as one of several players he's looking for to step up in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), and he certainly got off on the right foot Tuesday.