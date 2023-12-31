The Pacers elevated Walker from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Sunday.

Walker and Ben Sheppard were both elevated to the main roster in advance of Monday's game against the Bucks. Walker erupted for 38 points (12-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists in a win over Birmingham on Friday. Shooting and efficient scoring inside are pivotal factors in Walker's development, and the rookie's trajectory is pointing firmly upward as he showcases the ability to score at volume in G League play.