Walker was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent ankle injury and is questionable to return, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Walker was taken off the court, helped by James Johnson and a trainer, after Karl-Anthony Towns scored on him. Walker doesn't typically have a big role, though, so his potential absence shouldn't affect many fantasy outcomes. Prior to exiting the court, he recorded two points and a rebound across seven minutes.