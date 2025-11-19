site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Retreating to bench role
Walker isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker will be deployed off the bench Wednesday after making two straight starts for the Pacers. Ben Sheppard will take Walker's place with the first unit.
