Walker (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Walker sit out the second leg of Indiana's back-to-back Wednesday due to a back issue. His next chance to play is Feb. 20 against the Grizzlies. With the Pacers' frontcourt missing some key contributors against Washington, Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin will look to hold down the fort.
