Walker ended with 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 loss to the Warriors.

Walker has put up decent numbers ever since being elevated to the starting lineup, averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 threes made in seven starts. However, his efficiency this season has not been great, as he shoots 33.3 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three on the year. Walker will continue to see extended minutes with Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and Obi Toppin (foot) out for extended periods.