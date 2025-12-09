Walker notched 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 116-105 victory over the Kings.

Walker's scoring outputs have been very inconsistent and he has not shot the ball well at all this season, averaging 9.8 points on just 34.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three. However, a multitude of injuries has prompted Walker to be a key player within Indiana's rotation and he has responded well, leading the charge amongst the second unit.