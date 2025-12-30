Walker recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 126-119 loss to the Rockets.

Walker scored in double digits for just the second time in the past seven games, continuing what has been another underwhelming season. Despite the increase in playing time, Walker's overall production has seemingly plateaued, averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game. At this stage, there is no reason to roster him outside of very deep leagues.