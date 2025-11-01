Walker registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to Atlanta.

Walker got the starting nod for a second consecutive game and finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer. The 22-year-old should continue to see meaningful minutes regardless of whether he starts, especially with Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) sidelined. Walker has struggled with efficiency through five regular-season games, averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 32.8 percent from the field in 29.4 minutes per game.