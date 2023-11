Walker racked up eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 loss to the Celtics.

Walker made just his second NBA appearance Wednesday and recorded his first points, assists and block. Despite being drafted No. 8 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Walker appears to be behind Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith (knee) and Aaron Nesmith in Indiana's rotation.