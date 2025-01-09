Walker logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, two boards, one steal and one block in 19 minutes of play during Wednesday's 129-113 win over the Bulls.

Walker has been in good form of late, having scored in double digits in six of his last eight games, despite reaching that mark just five times over the first 30 contests of the season. He doesn't contribute much outside of his scoring though, so while Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin remain ahead of him in the depth chart, it'll be difficult for Walker to provide consistent fantasy output. His next outing comes Friday against the Warriors.