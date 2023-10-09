Walker posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Sundays 127-122 overtime loss to Memphis. He also had four turnovers.

Walker's three-point stroke is the notable takeaway, as he only connected on 34.7 percent of 2.8 threes per game during his lone collegiate season at Houston. He then shot a lowly 17.9 percent from deep at Summer League before undergoing surgery in late July to clean up loose bodies in his elbow. Walker's scoring lacks a clear strong suit, but shooting growth would keep him on the floor given his defensive upside and willingness to facilitate.