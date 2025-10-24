Walker racked up 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff and Tony Bradley played a combined 30 minutes for Indiana, and none of them particularly impressed. Instead, it was Walker and Obi Toppin who provided the biggest lift off the bench for Indiana. Walker has some strong per-minute upside in fantasy, and his involvement on both ends of the court Thursday was very encouraging for his outlook.