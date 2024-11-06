Walker put up three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes in Monday's 134-127 win over the Mavericks.

Even though Walker did not have his best offensive output Monday night, his time on the court has been trending upwards, largely due to the absence of Aaron Nesmith (ankle). Walker will continue to back up Pascal Siakam, but if the 2023 first round pick can perform well while Nesmith is out, he may be able to carve out a spot for himself in the rotation moving forward.