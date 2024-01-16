Walker tallied eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 26 minutes Monday in the Pacers' 132-105 loss to the Jazz.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has largely been left out of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation this season, but Walker had several factors that led to him receiving his most minutes of the campaign Monday. In addition to missing three key rotation players due to injury in Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Aaron Nesmith (shins) and Bruce Brown (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) exited the game early, while the likes of Jalen Smith, Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson all endured foul trouble. The missing players as well as the blowout led to some elevated run, and Walker made the most of the opportunity with a fantasy-friendly line. In spite of the strong showing, Walker could find himself back outside of the rotation Thursday in Sacramento if most of those injured players are available, but the rookie will be someone to keep an eye on later in the season if he finds himself in a more stable role on Indiana's second unit.