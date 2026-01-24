Walker notched 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 117-114 victory over the Thunder.

Making his second start in the last four games, Walker established a new career scoring high in a strong performance. The third-year forward has drained multiple three-pointers in seven of the last eight games, averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals in 25.3 minutes over that stretch while shooting an impressive 48.7 percent from long distance.