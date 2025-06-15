Head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Walker (ankle) is improving and off crutches, though it's "very unlikely" that he'll return during the NBA Finals, Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Walker hasn't officially been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 against the Thunder, he can be considered doubtful at best for the remainder of the series until the Pacers provide another update. The 21-year-old still has a slight limp but is making progress in his recovery. However, his season is expected to be over due to the sprained right ankle he sustained in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.