Walker isn't with the team and won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Spurs due to back soreness, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Walker is being held out as a precautionary measure, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Thunder. The 22-year-old appeared in 75 regular-season games (five starts) last season, during which he averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 15.8 minutes per game.