Pacers' Jarace Walker: Won't play Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Walker will miss a sixth straight game during the NBA Finals due to a sprained right ankle. The next opportunity for him to get back on the floor will be Sunday if the Pacers force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City.
