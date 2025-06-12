Pacers' Jarace Walker: Won't play in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Walker will miss a fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. The next chance for the 21-year-old forward to get back on the floor during the NBA Finals will be Monday for Game 5 in Oklahoma City.
