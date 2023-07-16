Walker won't play in Sunday's Summer League finale against the Pistons due to undisclosed reasons, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Walker starred for Indiana in Summer League, averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game across four appearances, but he won't suit up for the finale. It's unclear if he picked up an injury, or if Indiana has simply seen enough from the rookie first-round pick and wants to allow other players to get an extended opportunity. Either way, Walker will turn his sights on preparing for his first NBA regular season.