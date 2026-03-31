Pacers' Jarace Walker: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker will be sidelined for a second straight game and did "very little" at practice Tuesday according to coach Rick Carlisle. His absence is likely to open things up for Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson.
More News
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Unavailable versus Miami•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Leaves early with concussion•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Heading to locker room•