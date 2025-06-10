default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Thunder.

Walker will miss a third straight game during the NBA Finals as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The Pacers will likely keep leaning on Obi Toppin to help shoulder the load. The next chance for Walker to get back on the floor will be Friday for Game 4.

More News