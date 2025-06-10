Pacers' Jarace Walker: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Thunder.
Walker will miss a third straight game during the NBA Finals as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The Pacers will likely keep leaning on Obi Toppin to help shoulder the load. The next chance for Walker to get back on the floor will be Friday for Game 4.
