Pacers' Jarrod Uthoff: Will sign with Pacers
Uthoff agreed to a contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Michael Scotto of the Associated Press reports.
Uthoff failed to be selected in the 2016 NBA Draft, but was ultimately able to latch on with the Mavericks late in the season, playing in nine games. However, most of his season was spent in the G-League, where he averaged a combined 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24.4 minutes with three different teams. Most notably, he shot an impressive 46 percent from deep, so he should provide a floor-stretching big throughout training camp. Uthoff is not guaranteed a spot on the final roster, so he'll need to perform well throughout camp and the preseason to earn a spot.
