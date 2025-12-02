Huff supplied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 26 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Huff has strung together three straight impressive performances since being elevated to the starting lineup, averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.7 blocks and 3.0 threes on a blistering 52.9 percent clip in that span. Huff figures to hold on to the starting spot for the foreseeable future and has shown he is capable of elite rim protection and three-point shooting.