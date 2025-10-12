Huff produced eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over Oklahoma City.

Huff came off the bench behind Isaiah Jackson, but logged 17 minutes compared to Jackson's 12. The starting center spot remains wide open following the trade of Myles Turner to the Bucks. While Jackson appears as though he could have the inside running at this point, Huff certainly offers more versatility on the offensive end. Both are worth considering as late-round flyer in standard leagues.