Huff provided 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Nets.

Huff drained four of his nine three-pointers Wednesday and scored at a pace of nearly one point per minute despite coming off the bench. This 16-point output could easily end up being an outlier for Huff, however, as he had scored 25 points combined over his first seven appearances this season (one start). Fantasy managers shouldn't overreact after one game, and Huff is better suited to remain on waivers until he shows he can put up these numbers on a semi-consistent basis.