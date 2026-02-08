Huff posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during the Pacers' 122-104 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Huff finished Sunday's game as the Pacers' second-leading scorer behind Pascal Siakam (18 points), and the former has recorded two blocks in four of his last five outings. Huff has started in each of the Pacers' last four games and should remain in the starting lineup for as long as newcomer Ivica Zubac (ankle) is sidelined.