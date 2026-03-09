Huff ended with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Huff needed 15 shots and only made 30 percent of his threes en route to his 16-point outing, but his real value came on the defensive end with six combined steals-plus-blocks. Huff has scored in double digits while providing multiple blocks in three of his last four starts, and he's averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game since the All-Star break.