Huff notched five points (2-6 FG), two rebounds, two assists, one three-pointer and four blocks in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Huff had failed to send away any shots in his previous two outings, but he racked up the swats in this and saw a season-high in minutes. If he could consistently flirt with 20 minutes a night, Huff would be worth rostering in deep leagues as a shot-blocking specialist.