Huff finished Monday's 113-104 loss to the 76ers with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 23 minutes.

Huff didn't record a block during the Pacers' blowout loss to the Pistons on Saturday, but he responded nicely with a team-high three swats during Monday's loss. He is averaging 2.1 blocks per game this season, which is second best in the Association behind Alex Sarr (2.2). Huff has averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over 22.0 minutes per game since Jan. 2.