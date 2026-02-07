Huff supplied five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to the Bucks.

Huff turned in a poor performance on the offensive end, failing to score in double figures for the second time over his last three outings. However, the big man still recorded two blocks and has tallied multiple swats in three of his last four appearances. Ivica Zubac (ankle/recently traded) isn't expected to make his Pacers debut until Tuesday against New York at the very earliest, so Huff could continue to see significant playing time for now.