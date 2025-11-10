Robinson-Earl accumulated nine points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-83 loss to the Warriors.

With Pascal Siakam (rest) getting a breather on the second night of a back-to-back, Robinson-Earl saw his biggest workload of the season and just missed recording his first double-double of the season despite his poor shooting. It's the second time in the last three games that the 25-year-old forward has pulled down double-digit boards, and during that stretch he's averaging 8.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.0 minutes a contest.