The Pacers signed Robinson-Earl to a standard contract Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The deal is not fully guaranteed, but the Pacers will go ahead and waive Monte Morris to make this signing official. Through 10 appearances with the Pacers, Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 20.3 minutes.