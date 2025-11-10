Robinson-Earl accumulated nine points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-83 loss to the Warriors.

With Pascal Siakam (rest) getting a breather on the second night of a back-to-back set, Robinson-Earl saw his biggest workload of the season and just missed recording his first double-double despite his poor shooting. The 25-year-old big man has appeared in five games since signing a 10-day deal with Indiana on Nov. 1, averaging 5.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 17.4 minutes while shooting a lowly 32.3 percent from the field. With Robinson-Earl's contract set to expire before Indiana's next game Tuesday in Utah, the Pacers will have to decide whether or not to keep him around on another 10-day contract or a rest-of-season deal.