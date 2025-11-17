default-cbs-image
Robinson-Earl is coming off the bench in Monday's game against Detroit.

The Pacers' starters are getting some reinforcements in the form of Bennedict Mathurin on Monday. Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 20.9 minutes per game through eight outings this season.

