Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Not starting vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson-Earl is coming off the bench in Monday's game against Detroit.
The Pacers' starters are getting some reinforcements in the form of Bennedict Mathurin on Monday. Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 20.9 minutes per game through eight outings this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Inks another 10-day deal•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Grabs 12 boards in last game of deal•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Pulls down 15 rebounds in loss•
-
Pacers' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Set to join Indiana•
-
Mavericks' Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Inks deal with Dallas•