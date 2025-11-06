Robinson-Earl chipped in eight points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to Brooklyn.

Robinson-Earl didn't have his best shooting performance in Wednesday's loss to the Nets, but he was a force to be reckoned with on the glass and grabbed a season-high output in boards. This was his third game with the Pacers after joining the club Nov. 1. He shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside as long as he stays in a bench role.