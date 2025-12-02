Robinson-Earl notched five points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

While Robinson-Earl is not expected to score a lot on a nightly basis, he has not shot the ball well recently, averaging 3.3 points on just 25.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three in his last four games. After spending some time in the starting lineup out of necessity earlier in the campaign, Robinson-Earl has settled within the second unit and will continue to back up Pascal Siakam.