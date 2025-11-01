The Pacers plan to sign Robinson-Earl to a 10-day hardship exception contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Saturday.

Robinson-Earl was waived by the Mavericks in mid-October before the start of the 2025-26 regular season. He'll get another opportunity with the Pacers, who are dealing with several injuries, including Obi Toppin (foot), Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring). Robinson-Earl appeared in 66 regular-season games (nine starts) for the Pelicans during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 steals over 18.8 minutes per game.