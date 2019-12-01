Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: 15 points and 5 dimes in loss

Lamb contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

Lamb contributed in each category in this one, and is currently posting career-high numbers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. He's been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, but, in the five games since his return from an ankle injury, the 27-year old is posting 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 dimes in 33.0 minutes per game. His usage will undoubtedly drop a bit once Victor Oladipo (knee) returns. There's still no official target date for Oladipo's return, but it could be as early as December now that he has been going through full scrimmages.