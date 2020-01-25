Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Accurate in victory

Lamb produced 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Friday's 129-118 win over the Warriors.

Variance has not been kind to Lamb this month, as his stat lines have jumped around quite a bit since returning from an injury in late December. His totals have fluctuated from 0 to 30 points over the past month, all while logging a consistent average of 28.7 minutes on the court. Owners should continue to expect a disappointing stat occasionally, but decent outcomes like Friday's effort still keep him on the fantasy radar.