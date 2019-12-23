Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Active and starting Monday
Lamb (groin) is active and will start Monday against Toronto, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Lamb will return to the starting lineup following a two-game absence dealing with right groin soreness. In addition, the guard will presumably resume a normal workload. Over 19 games played this season, Lamb is averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per outing.
