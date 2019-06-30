Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Agrees to deal with Pacers

Lamb and the Pacers came to terms Sunday on a three-year, $31.5 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While the Pacers stand to lose Bojan Bogdanovic to the Jazz, they'll bring in Lamb as part of the replacement plan. The former UConn standout had his best statistical season last year for a struggling Hornets team, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 79 games. Lamb is a career 33.9 percent three-point shooter, but that number jumps up to 35.8 percent over the last two seasons.