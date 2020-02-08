Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Another underwhelming effort
Lamb totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to the Raptors.
Lamb has been outside the top-160 over the past month and things appear to be trending in the wrong direction. The return of Victor Oladipo has cut into Lamb's opportunities and if you are thinking of dropping him in a 12-team league, no one would hold that against you. Oladipo is going to miss Saturday's game due to rest and so there is a very small window for Lamb to put up 12-team value.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.