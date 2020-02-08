Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Another underwhelming effort

Lamb totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to the Raptors.

Lamb has been outside the top-160 over the past month and things appear to be trending in the wrong direction. The return of Victor Oladipo has cut into Lamb's opportunities and if you are thinking of dropping him in a 12-team league, no one would hold that against you. Oladipo is going to miss Saturday's game due to rest and so there is a very small window for Lamb to put up 12-team value.