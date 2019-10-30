Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Back in starting five

Lamb will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nets.

Lamb missed the last two games with a hip injury, but he'll be back in the mix Wednesday and will reclaim the starting shooting guard spot with Edmund Sumner (hand) sidelined. In the season-opener, Lamb had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.

