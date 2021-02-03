Lamb recorded 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Lamb has scored in double figures across the past three games, and he's averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes during this stretch. Aside from the high block total, we should expect him to post similar numbers on a regular basis.